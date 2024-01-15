30 years later: What advice would I give if I were getting into curation today?

By Giles Miller

Reflecting on my career at the Natural History Museum made me want to share some of the things I have learned over the years. This blog will take you through my top five tips for anyone embarking on a career as a curator.

When I first arrived at the Museum, curation was a very different career prospect than it is today. In the mid 90s, I was often asked why I wanted to be a curator as I had a PhD? At the time, some of the curatorial staff were studying part time for degrees and some had come straight from school.

I have held various roles from a temporary position as Curator of the BP Micropalaeontological Collection to a permanent position looking after parts and eventually all of the micropalaeontology collections.

Over the last 15 years I have held more managerial roles such as Senior Curator and I’m currently one of the museum’s seven Principal Curators in Charge. Along the way I have managed teams of curators covering aspects of all current museum Divisions of Earth Sciences including rocks, ores, micropalaeontology, palaeobotany, invertebrate and vertebrate palaeontology.

My area of expertise is in micropalaeontology but this is a multifaceted subject with so many different microfossil groups to follow and the whole of geological history to focus on for some of the groups.

Some microfossils from the HMS Challenger collection

1. Get a mentor

I joined the Museum on a temporary contract and was basically left in a room to get on with curating the collection. Due to my PhD, it was considered that I should know what I should do. I had to work it out for myself by making mistakes and learning from them but it didn’t need to be that way.

It was only until much later that a mentoring scheme was set up and I had the opportunity to be paired with a more senior member of staff in the Zoology Department. He’s long since retired but I regret not pursuing a mentor, earlier in my career to help me along. He enabled me to see the bigger picture. There have been so many times in my career when I have felt that the curatorial role is undervalued. He was able to bring me out of that and see where I fit within the Museum despite my collections being so small that they are rarely called upon to be put on display or make newsworthy contributions.

Another thing a mentor can do is to challenge you. I feel I would have progressed quicker if I had someone who challenged my assumptions. This only happened to me when something didn’t work out as planned, like a failed job or promotion interview. The right mentor can help you make those challenging times into a positive future, faster than you might be able to on your own.

2. Focus on where you can make the biggest impact

CT scans of microscopic planktonic Foraminifera showing differences in wall thickness; historical specimens are on the bottom row and the warm colours indicate considerably thicker shells.

As a result of my wondering path, I have become a generalist, rather than a subject specialist. At times I have wondered if this was the wrong path to choose and regretted not having a specific expertise that I am known for inside or outside the museum. However, a wide-ranging knowledge of my subject is an advantage in a role where I deal with a variety of different stakeholders, mainly visitors and enquirers and has led to me having my name on over 70 peer reviewed papers. I’m aiming to break the 100 mark before I retire.

While I have very much followed an opportunistic path where, though contacts with various stakeholders. I would advise someone starting out to make their own opportunities and not wait for them to arrive.

Currently I’m working on microfossils from a collection of oceanic sediments collected by HMS Challenger just over 150 years ago. This has enabled me to make use of technological advances and the amazing facilities here, for example CT-scanning, as well as work in teams with amazing staff such as the AI group and external researchers. I’ve spent more time looking down my microscope in the last year than I have for a long time. The Challenger Collection is helping me to focus my efforts on projects where I know I can make the biggest impact, both in terms of developing new techniques as well as showing how the health of our oceans has changed over the last 150 years due to the anthropological impact of filling the atmosphere with more carbon dioxide.

3. Learn the right time to say no and say it

The curatorial role as one where you are often responding to external requests to fit in with other’s agendas. This can lead to exceptionally busy months when you are pulled in lots of different directions, trying to please everyone all the time.

At the start of the year we all develop a forward job plan to list all of the tasks and projects we aim to spend time on during the year and this aligns with strategic plans like preparing the collections for our move to the new site. This is a good place to start when assessing whether to say yes, although it’s not set in stone and is subject to variation as circumstances change. I’ve always prioritised safeguarding and making the collections available to as wide an audience as possible but there are times when this is unrealistic (eg. can you just image these 1,000 specimens for my research project or can you process this large loan for me today?) Sometimes I have been oversubscribed with requests and still tried to fulfil them to the expense of other planned activities which leads to frustration and can also lead to bad mental health. I’m much better now at delegating when I can but it is also fine to ask for help from others, particularly if they have relevant skills that you can learn from. I also block off focus time for myself so that I can still achieve tasks that help with my own development, like the project on the Challenger collection that I mentioned.

4. Look after your mental health

It’s important to have balance, variety and support in a role to ensure you are not pulled off balance in one direction. The important aspects for me in terms of looking after my mental health have been:

· Ensuring I maintain a good balance of teamwork in my schedule so that I don’t become too isolated.

· Knowing my own signs of stress and making sure I take a break when I need one.

· As above, being careful when responding to requests from others becomes overwhelming, prioritise carving out time for myself.

· Get perspective from speaking to others about their personal struggles to realise that we all have different things that can impact us over the life of our career and that’s ok.

5. Communication is key

Communicating as part of a Nature Live talk in 2013

It can be a solitary business curating a collection but don’t forget to engage with the people that might use it both inside but especially outside the museum. I started to blog about the collections and my role and have found that it helps with many things from answering enquiries to underlining why my role and my collections are key to the strategic direction of the museum. This has led to multiple opportunities from taking part in public engagement events for the museum to unexpected collaborations with artists and being interviewed by Radio 4.

The Pandemic also taught us new ways of communicating both between ourselves and about our collections. We developed a remote access method for looking at micropalaeontology slides that stemmed from using Teams for meetings and sharing screens. Isolation also taught me the importance of communicating both upwards and downwards in the hierarchy of the museum management chain. I acknowledge that I can be a bad communicator at times and recognise that communication is a two-way street and something that can always be worked on.

It’s also important to make sure that communication is continued even if you do not get the initial responses that you would have hoped for. I mentioned above that the museum does not have many examples of microfossils on display, with the exception being some beautiful glass models in the Treasures Gallery. It’s always a source of disappointment to be that there are not more microfossil related displays but at least I will finish my career knowing that I always advocated for the collections under my remit when I had the opportunity.